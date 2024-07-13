There are many ways to gauge where market valuations stand — complex as well as simple. Complex is when, say, an expensive valuation has to be justified by a good story about future prospects. Simple is when you just apply basic arithmetic and logic and make an inference. What is popularly known as the Buffett Indicator comes under the simple category. It is a rough, but historically very effective gauge of market valuations.

In an interview a few decades back, Warren Buffett noted that the single best measure of where valuations stand at any moment was the ratio of market capitalisation of all listed securities as a percentage of GNP. This has subsequently become famous as the Buffett Indicator. Since in many cases there is no significant difference between GNP and GDP, the market capitalisation by GDP is more commonly used. Think of it like the price/sales measure at a country level (although EV/Sales is a more correct metric).

This is not a perfect metric, as not all companies are listed and in a country like India there is a large unorganised sector as well; nevertheless it has largely proven to be very useful. Looking at historical numbers at a country-level as well as globally across countries provides a good way to gauge whether markets are expensive or cheap.

According to Buffett, in the context of the US economy, if the percentage relationship falls to the 70-80 per cent levels, it’s a good time to buy. If the ratio approaches 200 per cent as it did in 1999-2000 during the dotcom bubble, investors were ‘playing with fire’. So far this view of his has played out well. The 83 per cent crash in the Nasdaq 100, when the dotcom bubble burst after US market cap/GDP touched 190 per cent, remains one of the worst crashes in the history of markets. In recent times, when the US market/GDP reached around 200 per cent by end 2021, a painful crash played out in 2022.

In India, the number is at 152 per cent today and higher than the 141 per cent it touched in end-December 2007. Measured on a quarterly basis, the ratio has ranged between a low of 53 per cent in March 2009 and a high of 147 per cent. The last 15-year average is at 85 per cent.

So, do current levels imply that valuations are expensive? Looking at the historical trend in India and for other large economies across the world, yes. In Germany, the ratio is at 50-60 per cent. In the UK, it is around 90 per cent. In Japan, it is close to 150 per cent, and it would be worth noting that the last time it reached around this level in 1989, the crash was so brutal it took a whole 34 years for the Nikkei 225 to claw its way back to 1989 levels!

The US is back at close to 200 per cent after recovering from the 2022 crash, and we have to wait and see what happens from here.

Why can’t the ratio keep increasing?

Simple. For the ratio to keep moving up, growth in investor wealth must exceed the growth of businesses in a country. This cannot go on forever.

For example, let’s see how the ratio has played out in India, in the last 10 years. Over this period, while market capitalisation of all listed stocks has grown at a CAGR of 17 per cent, nominal GDP has grown at a CAGR of around 10 per cent. The ratio has already increased from 76 per cent in July 2014 to 147 per cent now, implying growth in investor wealth has far exceeded growth in businesses.

Further, Buffett notes in his annual newsletters: ‘In a finite world, high growth rates must self-destruct. If the base from which the growth is taking place is tiny, this law may not operate for a time. But when the base balloons, the party ends: A high growth rate eventually forges its own anchor.’

He goes on to explain with an example of how a few tiny organisms weighing much less than a gram reproduce by dividing every 15 minutes. If this continues uninterrupted, in a few days these organisms will weigh more than the Sun! And before long will engulf the entire universe. But this doesn’t happen because some obstacle will always impede this kind of exponential growth. Using this as a logic, he explains in the year 1990 why Berkshire would not be able to repeat its past growth performance, given its larger size and scale.

Thus, if the same trend in market cap growth and GDP growth were to repeat for the next 10 years in India, by 2034, the market cap to GDP ratio in India will be at 277 per cent! If markets were to grow at 12 per cent CAGR, the ratio will end up at 180 per cent.

This is one reason why you need to get cautious when you hear targets like Sensex at 1,60,000 in five years, which requires a 15 per cent CAGR, or Indian market capitalisation at $10 trillion by 2030, which requires a 12 per cent CAGR.

Not that these are impossible, but the hurdles to achieve these are substantial when the market cap/GDP ratio is where it is now. Higher nominal GDP growth rate than in previous decade or continued growth in corporate profits as a percentage of GDP, and the market cap/GDP ratio not declining much from current levels are required to achieve those targets.