Trading pick of the week: Fortis Healthcare (₹179.4): BUY

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The stock of Fortis Healthcare jumped 9.5 per cent, accompanied by above average volume on Friday, conclusively breaking above a key long-term resistance in the band between ₹160 and ₹165 that had limited the rally in February 2020. The ongoing rally has strengthened the bullish momentum and provides investors with a medium-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.
The stock's downtrend , which commenced after it encountered a key resistance at ₹165 in February 2020, found support at ₹114 in last May. Subsequently, the stock changed direction and has been on an intermediate-term uptrend since then. While trending up, the stock had conclusively breached a key resistance at ₹140 in early November and continued to trend upwards. Both medium- as well as short-term trend are up for the stock. Reinforcing the uptrend, the stock had surged 15 per cent in the past week, accompanied by good volumes. The stock trades well above the 50- and 200-day moving averages.
The daily and the weekly relative strength indices are hovering in the overbought territory, implying that a minor correction is on the cards which is healthy from a long-term perspective. So, investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock at current as well as on minor correction.
Further, the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators are featuring in the positive territory, implying buying interest. Overall, the medium-term outlook is bullish for Fortis Healthcare. It has potential to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹200 and ₹210 with a minor pause at around ₹200 over the medium term. Traders with a medium-term view can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹159.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...