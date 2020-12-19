Trading pick of the week: KPIT Technologies (₹119.5): Buy

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of KPIT Technologies at current levels. Following a sharp fall in early March this year, the stock registered a 52-week low at ₹34.4 in late March and reversed direction.
Since then, the stock has been on an intermediate-term uptrend. After accelerating in the month of September, the stock had encountered a resistance at ₹130 and witnessed a corrective decline until it found support at ₹90 in late October.
This corrective decline was healthy from a medium term long-term perspective of the uptrend.
Subsequently, the stock resumed the uptrend from the vital base level of ₹90 and has been on a short-term uptrend. Testing resistance at around ₹113 for almost two weeks, the stock breached it by gaining 7 per cent, accompanied by extraordinary volume on Friday.
This rally has strengthened the stock's both short- as well as the intermediate-term uptrend. The stock trade well above the 50- and 200-day moving averages. The stock’s recent rally has helped the daily relative strength index to re-enter into the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI continues to feature in the bullish zone backing the uptrend.
Besides, the daily price rate of change indicator hovers in the positive terrain and the weekly indicator has entered the positive terrain, implying buying interest.
Along with the positive indicators and the oscillators, the short- and the intermediate-term uptrends are intact.
Thus, the medium-term outlook is bullish and the stock has the potential to trend upwards, surpassing the key immediate resistance at ₹130 in the ensuing weeks.
Medium-term targets are ₹130 and ₹140. Traders with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹108.
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
On this day in 1983, the original FIFA World Cup trophy, the Jules Rimet Cup, was stolen from the Brazilian ...
Spread across five counties of England, this region of undulating hills, lazy rivers and somnolent villages is ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...