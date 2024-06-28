While India stands third in terms of number of four-wheeled passenger vehicle (PV) sales in the world, electric vehicle (EV) penetration is very low. Higher initial prices and range anxiety are among the key reasons for the low penetration. However, lower ‘total cost of ownership’ compared with their fossil fuel counterparts, development of charging infrastructure and favourable policies are helping improve EV sales in India.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.