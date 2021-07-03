US stock investing: Why you should accumulate Novo Nordisk ADRs

Long term investors can accumulate the NYSE listed ADRs of Denmark based global pharma major - Novo Nordisk (Ticker: NVO). The company’s stable cash generation and unmatched visibility makes for a safe investment option in the current environment. The company offers de-risked investment as a large part of valuation drivers (products) are commercialised . Increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity-related disorders will likely sustain the top, bottom line and free cash flow growth of 6, 8 and 11 per cent CAGR for the next decade. Novo Nordisk has negligible debt and utilises dividends and regular buybacks to redistribute earnings. The company currently trades at 1 year forward PE of 27 times (Bloomberg Consensus) and investors can use dips to accumulate a market leader with high earnings visibility.

Leader in diabetes treatment

Novo Nordisk is a global leader in diabetes with around 30 per cent value share , marketed in 169 countries. Diabetes care accounted for 80 per cent of 2020 revenue with products covering insulins and GLP-1RA products (Glucagon Like Peptide – 1 Receptor Agonists). Biopharm with 15 per cent revenue contribution and Obesity are the other two segments. Novo Nordisk aims to cover a third of the global diabetes markets by 2025 and is now exploring unmet needs in NASH (Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis), Alzheimer’s and cardiovascular therapies along with a once weekly insulin product in diabetes.

Of the four main categories of anti-diabetes treatments namely insulin, DDP-4, SGLT-2 and GLP-1RA, the later two have been gaining market share (growing at 15-20 per CAGR in 2018-20) at the expense of the first two. Diabetes treatment regimen has extended the goal post to cardiovascular, kidney and weight loss benefits apart from the core blood glucose control. Novo Nordisk has a strong presence in GLP-1RA segment with upwards of 50 per cent market share in 2020. Three product formulations based on one active ingredient – semaglutide, make up Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1RA portfolio - Ozempic (a once weekly injection), Rybelsus (oral formulation) and Wegovy (for weight loss).

Novo Nordisk successfully turned an injectable into an oral formulation with Rybelsus, greatly improving patient convenience in diabetes. Rybelsus’s efficacy is comparable to its competitors and key cardiovascular safety data is being studied in a large-scale. The strong moat can ensure a sizeable market share. Ozempic had strong data at the time of its launch in 2017, but will face stiff competition from Novo Nordisk’s own Rybelsus and Eli lilly’s tirzepatide from 2024-25 period. A strong position in a growing class like GLP-1RA can ensure continued momentum in sales till 2025 for Ozempic. Wegovy approved in the US in June, 2021 will pick up from Saxenda (also from Novo Nordisk) in establishing Obesity treatment as a viable segment. The company is evaluating Rybelsus and a semaglutide combination product to further establish its heft in obesity care in the future.

Novo Nordisk is exploring semaglutide 2.4mg in NASH, a liver disease with high incidence (6 per cent) and no viable pharmacological options. A triple combination study with Gilead showed statistically significant improvements now in Phase 3a study. Even a conservative 20 per cent success assumption lends billion dollar top line addition. Another potential product - once weekly long acting insulin analogue, Insulin Icodec currently in a range of Phase 3 trials, would be the first real innovation in insulin in the last two decades and could potentially decelerate insulin’s share loss. Novo Nordisk acquired two companies recently, covering peptide to pills and the other is exploring Ziltivekimab in cardiovascular conditions. The other notable pipeline assets include semaglutide based treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and moving from factor replacement therapy to antibody with Concizumab for hemophilia.

Financials, valuations

Novo Nordisk reported sales growth of 7 per cent at constant exchange rates in 2020. The launch costs impacted margins by 50 bps, but earnings improved by 10 per cent .

Novo Nordisk likely revenue growth of 6 per cent CAGR for the next decade will be driven by diabetes (around 7.5 per cent CAGR) and obesity segment (around 12.5 per cent CAGR).

The product launch activities may curtail margin expansion. But the bottom line growth of 8 per cent CAGR for 2020-30 should be driven by buybacks. Novo Nordisk’s average 50 per cent dividend payback which results in a dividend yield 1.63 per cent is another positive for investors.

Trading at one-year forward PE of 27 times, the stock is reasonably priced given its dominant position in key segments, global presence and long-term visibility. Its key peer Eli Lilly trades at 30 times.

Why

Diabetes therapy leader

Stable earnings and cashflows