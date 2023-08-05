Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I got my name in the year India became Independent and still retain the same identity.

2. My founder began his career as an advocate but became an entrepreneur later. His active engagement in politics didn’t prevent him from spearheading my growth for the first 35 years of my journey

3. My IPO in 1990s was oversubscribed about 60 times as I had a leader of my industry as a large shareholder even before IPO. I was one of the earliest in my industry to go for overseas listing as well.

4. While my earnings have grown about 25 per cent per annum over the last 5 years, I have delivered only single-digit CAGR returns to shareholders in this period. I am trading now at single-digit PE.

5. Institutions own more than two-thirds of my equity but I can count about 3 different billionaires as top shareholders in public category.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Kalpataru Projects International

Last week’s winner: Praveen Hegde

