Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I got a new CEO last year, who spent 30 years in her previous organisation. My previous CEO steered my growth for 15 years; long tenure of CEOs is common in my group.

2 Since the time I got listed as a result of a complex demerger a few years back, I haven’t delivered any returns to shareholders.

3 While most mid-caps had disappointed shareholders last year, I have delivered more than 40 per cent. l may need to repeat the performance for a few more years to catch up with several years of underperformance.

4 I operate through several subsidiaries and am proud to see most of them as leaders in their respective businesses. I present my performance to my owners under four broad categories as earnings profiles are different – may be the reason why I get valued at such a large discount.

5 More than two-thirds of my 30,000+ employees are millennials and they serve more than 40 million customers through thousands of branches across the country.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock:Dr Lal PathLabs

Last week’s winner: Arunabha Ghosh

