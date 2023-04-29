Here’s a challenge.

Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

My billionaire CMD is a well-trained pilot and flies his own aircraft. I am spreading wings into a fast-growing business that bears the surname of a most recognised leader but of no relationship whatsoever. About 300 shareholders hold 98 per cent of my equity and hence have had poor volume, though I have multi-billion-dollar capitalisation. Though I have been around about three decades, my net profit crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark only last year. I have always been prudent in maintaining a strong balance sheet with less debt than my industry peers. However, I still struggle to earn more than 10 per cent per annum return on capital employed. My seven-member board has three Harvard alumni, one adjunct professor in Columbia and two chartered accountants. One of them can often be seen at IPL matches as he has been a long-serving CEO of a popular team.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 pm to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Prestige Estates.

Last week’s winner: Chanchal Chheda.

