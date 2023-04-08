Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I have more than 60 years’ legacy and still carry my founder’s name as my logo.

2 Though many of my businesses are undergoing technological disruption, I have generated several new engines of growth by the sheer power of innovation.

3 My MD began his career with my group post his bachelors in the US. After five years he became an entrepreneur. He has been instrumental in my growth over the last 15 years.

4 My net profits crossed ₹1,000 crore only over the last 12 months in spite of my market leadership over several decades.

5 Though most mid-caps disappointed shareholders last year, I have delivered about 15 per cent. Valuation growth of 5 times over the last three years is not a mean achievement.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Aditya Birla Capital

Last week’s winner: Harsh Bola

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit