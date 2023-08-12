Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. My promoter began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 18, from a humble family background of government service. He tried several businesses before this business, they all failed. He used to sleep in the railway station when he was broke.

2. My founder became a billionaire at the age of 70 and his next billion came in the following year.

3. I celebrated my silver jubilee only recently, having started in the 1990s, as a trading firm first, before getting into manufacturing. Now I have more than 30 manufacturing locations and exports to 50+ countries.

4. I have been a pioneer in several products by associating with Institutions of repute to develop these product designs.

5. I have had a spectacular decade, both revenues and profits grew 20 per cent CAGR and shareholders have earned 20 times more. Still I am shunned by investors on ESG grounds though I maintain high standards of governance.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Federal Bank

Last week’s winner: R Snehashree