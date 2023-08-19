Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I have just 20 years’ history but I have already become a leader in my product segment globally.

2. My founder spent decades building an enterprise and had to exit due to differences with the other founder. He became an entrepreneur in his 50s, one of the oldest start-up founders of India.

3. He sold his stake in the previous enterprise to one of the top 10 players in the industry. Sadly, the market cap still remains around ₹100 crore while mine is more than 100 times larger now.

4. Though I have delivered more than 20 per cent CAGR since IPO, my valuation has declined about 20 per cent over the last one year, even at 50 times PE multiple.

5. My founder family still retains the maximum permissible stake for the promoters that made him a billionaire in his 70s.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Solar Industries

Last week’s winner: Mahi Pabla

