Who Am I? August 21, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 20, 2022

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 My billionaire founder is a school dropout and first generation entrepreneur. His first product was sold on pushcarts and now several products are exported to about more than 40 countries.

2 My current year sales is more than the cumulative total of first 40 years turnover, a sign of humble beginnings in my 50+ years history.

3 I have delivered 20 times return to shareholders over the last 10 years, about 36 per cent p.a. My founder continues to believe in my future growth. As I still have a small share of my market and hence maintain almost the maximum stake, allowed for a promoter.

4 I have been prudent to retain 20 per cent return on equity over the last 3/5/10 years, a sign of consistency in the quality of earnings in an industry not known for consistency.

5 Unlike most Indian corporates that pursue popular sports engagements through their CSR budget, I have been promoting badminton. I have set up a world class centre to create world champions and have been honoured with a visit by the world legend of the sport.

Last week’s winner: Varun Beverages

Last week’s answer : Yashvardhan Chopra

Published on August 20, 2022
