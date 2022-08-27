Who Am I? August 28, 2022

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1 As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, I too just completed my 75th year since inception. I got listed only in the 1980s to avoid paying additional taxes, as unlisted companies had to pay additional income tax of 10 per cent those days.
2 Not only did I get recognised as the most-admired company, my MD also got recognised as the business leader of the year. My recently retired professional CEO was awarded for his lifetime contribution to the industry.
3 Markets punish acquisitions in unrelated businesses. I did one acquisition in an adjacent business and have taken almost a year to come back to my last year’s peak valuation.
4 My shareholders may not complain as I have delivered more than 40 per cent CAGR over the last three, five and 10 years and about 30 times in the last decade alone.
5 My billionaire founder family, now in its third generation, has been holding a majority stake for several years. Recent dilution in my equity capital has resulted in their stake declining.
Last week’s winner: Sindhu Balu
Last week’s answer: Hatsun Agro
