Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. Though I am in the top-10 globally and am the top-most player nationally in my core business, I have the ambitious vision of becoming the top-5 globally, with domestic business growth as a tailwind.

2. I am proud of retaining 90 per cent of my top customers in the last couple of decades without letting my EBITDA margin decline below 20 per cent. This is not so common in the Indian manufacturing space.

3. My Group CEO & MD, after completing his Master’s degree in IIM-A, was with top 4 consulting firms for a decade. One of those firms honoured him as “Entrepreneurial CEO of the Year”, again not a common occurence.

4. My shareholders have earned negative returns over the last 2 years, but a major PE fund used my entity to merge its businesses and exited with more than 5 times return in invested capital.

5. While promoters, FIIs and DIIs own about 30 per cent each, about half million public shareholders collectively own single-digit stake only.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Whirlpool of India

Last week’s winner: Happy Pabla