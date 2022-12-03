Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I have delivered 10 times’ returns since March ‘20 lows, making shareholders happy after negative returns over the previous three years. In fact, I am among very few companies to have delivered more than 50 per cent CAGR to shareholders over the last decade.

2. My profits have grown five times over the last five years, mostly on account of higher RoE and not undue leverage.

3. I have become a sponsor of a prominent IPL team. I am also involved in other sports like kabaddi and football and recently roped in a Bollywood actor as brand ambassador.

4. Though I have 50 per cent market share in some segments and am a pioneer in a few segments where I have virtually no competition, I continue to invest in the latest technologies to expand my market.

5. I’ve been investing into another listed company whose valuation declined almost 80 per cent between 2018 and 2020. That company is beginning to get attention from marquee investors though my association with the company is not material.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s winner: Hina Bheda

Last week’s stock: Aditya Birla Fashions

