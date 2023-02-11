Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. My founder began his career in the family business. He spearheaded my initial growth through mergers and acquisitions in completely different businesses. He exited most of them eventually, at huge profits, which made him a billionaire.

2. His son joined my business post his master’s from Harvard, and received a $100-million house from his father as a wedding gift.

3. I have the track record of bringing innovation to a few new product segments and business partnerships ahead of time, Sadly, I lost my leadership position rapidly by investing through leverage into a risky asset cycle near the peak.

4. I have an illustrious board, including three independent directors, each of whom ran successfully one of the top 10 Indian enterprises.

5. Even after considering recent corporate actions, I have delivered negative returns to my shareholders for more than five years during which period most indices have more than doubled.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Aarti Industries

Last week’s winner: Saibal Chakrabarti

