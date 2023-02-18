Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I began my journey precisely 30 years back. Though I got listed about 15 years back, my initial shareholders got negative returns over the next five years.

2 I am a global leader in my industry. Most of my growth came from aggressive acquisitions, including that of a global player five times larger than me in revenues.

3 The Group CFO of one of the most respected industrial groups of India joined my board post his retirement and became vice-chairman, validating the high governance standards with which I aspire to build the business.

4 Despite 50 per cent CAGR in earnings and share price growth over the last three years, I am still a small-cap stock.

5 My stock valuation is almost at single digit P/E multiples, may be because my earnings growth is of recent vintage and I need to show consistency for a few more years to deserve a better valuation.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Piramal Enterprises

Last week’s winner: Amitabh Chakraborty

