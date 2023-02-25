Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.
1. I have more than 100 years’ history and the current promoter family acquired me when India got Independence in 1947.
2. My corporate name is a combination of the surnames of two of my founders, one of which may sound like a commodity.
3. My shareholders haven’t got any return over the last five years in spite of my sincere attempt to improve shareholder returns by implementing a large buyback at premium.
4. Both FIIs and DIIs together used to own almost one-third of my equity, but have consistently reduced their stake to single digit only. I’m glad my promoters have increased their stake.
5. A few years back, I acquired a successful business in a disruptive industry from a serial woman entrepreneur. The acquisition will hopefully enable me to compete in the emerging businesses.
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
Last week’s stock: Allcargo Logistics
Last week’s winner: Luke Walter