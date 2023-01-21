Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. It’s been precisely 10 years since I was incorporated. I have had a great decade by becoming a leader in my industry and I got listed a few years back.

2. Unlike recent IPOs, I had a blockbuster listing at more than double the offer price and tripled within six months. It’s another story that I am currently trading near my all-time low.

3. Though my corporate name is a generic industry name, my stock exchange listing identity is by the brand I am known for. My parent company’s website name is similar to that of a central bank.

4. My brand is well-known in more than 100 countries through outlets in 20,000 locations, none of which I own.

5. My Chairman is from IIT/IIM, on the board of governors of IIM-A, teaches at several business schools around the world and has run more than 30 international brands for MNCs.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Coal India

Last week’s winner: Mrigya Ratna

