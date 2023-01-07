Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I am just about to begin my silver jubilee year. I was founded by two promoters, incidentally both are listed companies. They have delivered negative returns over the last five years to their shareholders.

2. I was initially set up to take over assets of one of my promoters in one territory. I have since expanded to several markets and now serve more than 2 million households daily.

3. My MD is well-qualified, graduating from IIT Kharagpur in the 1980s, and joined my promoter company and has grown through the ranks over the last four decades.

4. I have about 4 lakh shareholders, but less than 200 shareholders hold more than 90 per cent stake. Similarly I have more than 10,000 workers but operate through just 700 permanent employees.

5. My revenues and profits have almost doubled over the last three to four years but still market capitalisation has remained the same. Long-term shareholders must have been delighted with 24 per cent CAGR over the last 10 years, almost double of market average.

Last week’s stock: Endurance Technologies

Last week’s winner: Neeraj Gaurh