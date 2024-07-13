Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. I have done significant capital and business restructuring through mergers and demergers that ultimately resulted in undisputed leadership nationally in my business. I recently became a top 5 player globally.

2. Though I was a national leader, I was weak in the South and became a leader in the market by acquiring my competitor.

3. Many may not know I have Australian roots. One of my founder promoters was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange but had to exit from my ownership about a couple of decades back.

4. My initial founder, who continues to run the business, owns single-digit stake only. Mutual funds own more stakes than any other category of investors.

5. I am one of the few Indian stocks to deliver negative return over the last five years though I was a darling of the market, earlier.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Senco Gold

Last week’s winner: J L Bheda