Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I was jointly promoted by an Indian conglomerate along with a Swiss company just after Independence but soon the Swiss partner left. I chose to retain the JV identity that has now become a household name.

2. As licence raj around those years did not allow me to expand, I diversified into several other products, some of which I continue to pursue.

3. My lone female board member, who was adjudged recently as the best woman director for leadership, began her career with McKinsey after her Masters from Columbia. She then went on to lead a private equity fund.

4. I have delivered more than 25 per cent per annum shareholder returns over the last decade. But I have disappointed shareholders with no return since pre-Covid days of 2020. Another listed company of which I continue to be a large shareholder has quadrupled in the same period, though.

5. I am market leader in my major segment that is growing a lot. Still my profit last year is lower than that 5 years back despite my revenues doubling. This is due to provisions that, hopefully, may not recur in future.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

Last week’s winner: Gunakkunru A

