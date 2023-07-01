Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. While my first ₹1,000 crore revenue took 30 years to come, I managed to get the next ₹1,000 crore in the next 3 years. I grew my revenues at more than 20 per cent per annum without compromising margins.

2. My founder family continues to hold the maximum stake permissible for a listed company. However, it took private equity to help fund my growth.

3. While my promoter’s family fought for a nationally known brand, my founder carved out his business and built a separate brand inspired by the town his family hails from.

4. I have a bouquet of 300 products retailed across 20+ States through thousands of distributors. Still I manage to have less than one month cash conversion cycle by efficiently managing my inventory and debtors.

5. I am in a high capex phase, making use of PLI scheme to explore many unexplored market segments globally. The 70+ PE valuation market indicates the growth opportunity through consolidation that I hopefully should be able to benefit from.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Phoenix Mills

Last week’s winner: Jayanth Nanjappa

