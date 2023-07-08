Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. My current identity came out of a complex web of mergers and demergers of several companies. A PE fund that helped the restructuring became the largest shareholder who has subsequently sold out, making its largest exit in India.

2. My promoter began his career with a consulting firm and then co-founded a PE fund. He became an entrepreneur in 2010 with 10 employees — that number has now become more than 15,000 through acquisitions that helped him to become a billionaire.

3. More than half of my ownership is now with FIIs and the only promoter shareholder holds less than 25 per cent.

4. I have delivered more than 5 times shareholder return since listing less than three years back.

5. I didn’t make even ₹100 crore profit for the first 10 years. Post restructuring, I began making bumper profits, crossing ₹1,000 crore last year.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Bikaji Foods

Last week’s winner: Sunny Saini

