Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 Both my founders studied together at Wharton and pursued careers in the financial services industry before founding me at the height of the IT boom in 2000. But it took me 22 years to reach billion-dollar valuation.

2 I have repeatedly been returning cash to shareholders through tax effective buybacks and indirectly helped founders to increase stake as they did not participate in most of my buybacks.

3 Post a 7-year period of no shareholder return between 2014 and 2021, my stock has tripled in the last couple of years.

4 I have had around 25 per cent return on equity over the last 1/3/5/10 years period consistently as I never compromised margins to grow.

5 With about 15,000 skilled workforce across 4 continents, I am still a tiny player in my industry and the global opportunities I address are so large that my current size should help me grow faster in the coming years.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Bandhan Bank

Last week’s winner: Dr J Simran

