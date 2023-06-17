Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I have less than 25 years’ history but already operate in more than 100 cities across 5 countries, selling products my customers rarely use.

2 I have been able to maintain above 25 per cent return on equity and my net profit margin is in similar range. Hence market values me more than 20 times my annual sales, unusual for my industry.

3 My founder’s ranking in the Indian billionaire’s list is almost same as his age.

4 My founder may have to reduce further stake to comply with regulations and hopefully retail ownership, currently at just 2 per cent, could rise further.

5 High revenue growth with expanding profit margins over several years came from my first-mover advantage. They may get tested with the recent entry of big brands. I hope to retain my leadership as market is growing both locally as well as globally.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week winner: Anesh Ramya

Last week stock: eClerx Services Ltd

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit