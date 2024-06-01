Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. While I have just completed 30 years of corporate life post incorporation, my founder family has been around my business for more than 50 years. A few members in my founder family have had political fallouts.

2. In addition to being one of the largest in my business as an independent player, I have made considerable inroads into Europe and now plan to expand to the Americas. My last year’s net profit is higher than that of previous nine years’ cumulative total.

3. Most of my recent spectacular growth is coming from highly competitive consumer segments in developed markets.

4. I have delivered around 100 times return to my shareholders over the last five years, more than 50 per cent CAGR over the last decade. Still I am a small-cap stock.

5. I have no material institutional shareholders. Promoters own almost the maximum permissible limit and the rest are held by more than 50,000 public shareholders.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

Last week’s winner: Rathinam M