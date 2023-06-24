Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I have more than 100 years’ history and it is almost 65 years since I got listed on the stock exchanges.

2 I am still the largest player in my industry, which I diversified into several decades back.

3 My Wharton-educated promoter recently became a billionaire. It was a sad state of affairs when he took over my control from his family. He has been instrumental in effecting the remarkable turnaround in my fortunes.

4 I have grown my earnings more than 20 per cent per annum over the last decade, with similar returns to shareholders, in an otherwise tough environment for my industry, with several disruptions.

5 I have always been valued more than 10 times annual sales and 50 times earnings, though my business is capital-heavy with low return on equity. My innovative approach is finally bringing in capital efficiency now and markets are rewarding handsomely.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Vedant Fashions Ltd

Last week’s winner: Maheswari G

