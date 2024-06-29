Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. I got incorporated about 40 years ago. My founder family has more than a century of entrepreneurship credentials and highly respected for corporate governance standards

2. I deal with industry leaders and make millions of products exporting to more 90 countries worldwide, still I am still a small cap stock.

3. I have delivered more than 20% CAGR over the last 10 years but underperforming my peer group indices in recent years.

4. I am one among very few companies where Non institutional public own more stake than promoters though I have just about 25000 shareholders.

5. My recent initiatives of having the best known sports icon explain my product merit, aggressive expansion of capacities and renewed focus on innovation should help me leapfrog the growth that I have missed out for a while.

Last week’s stock: Medplus Health Services

Last week’s winner: Akhil Katiyar