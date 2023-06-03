Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 My promoter, born to Partition refugees, began his career in an NGO and then started his own NGO, which transformed into a business. It became the largest player nationally within 10 years.

2 I have grown through mergers and acquisitions, with institutions of impeccable track record, over the years.

3 I had to suffer, sadly, due to the tussle between two regulators. Compliance with one regulatory requirement resulted in contravention of another regulation, and hence I got punished.

4 My promoters have been reducing their ownership interests. Even my largest public shareholder has been selling in markets, resulting in negative shareholder return over the last five years inspite of revenue growth of 15 per cent per annum consistently during the same period.

5 Now, with more than 60,000 employees serving 3 crore customers across the country, and new strong businesses under my umbrella, I am hopeful of delivering better returns to shareholders in future.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Grindwell Norton

Last week’s winner: Ramakrishnan Kalyanaraman

