Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
1. I got incorporated more than 100 years back and have several firsts in business. My group company was part of the first Sensex top 30 list.
2. My founder began his career as a teacher in a painting school. He turned his hobby of machine repairing into making innovative products of use to Indians of the previous century. His son is one of the earliest Indians to graduate from MIT in the 1920s.
3. I have delivered more than 50 per cent CAGR to my shareholders over the last five years though my sales have grown in single digit during the same period.
4. I have seen more than five generations of founder family managing my operations. Intermittent family disputes and control issues have diluted what otherwise would have become a multi-billion-dollar global enterprise.
5. Though I have more than world-class manufacturing plants, manufacturing millions of products that get exported to 100s of countries, I still remain a small-cap stock.
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
Last week’s stock: Piccadily Agro Industries
Last week’s winner: Amol N Patel
