Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I am the largest player in one of the fastest growing businesses that is extremely fragmented and currently undergoing disruption. Hopefully, I will get my strategy right and benefit from the business consolidation.

2. I have been able to maintain about 25 per cent return on equity and grow my earnings near about 20 per cent per annum for several years; I’ve had a decline in earnings only in the last few quarters.

3. My valuations have declined by more than half since September ‘21, still I am one of the best performing stocks in my sector with current PE in excess of 50 times.

4. While FIIs have been selling Indian equities, I am one of the very few companies where they have been increasing stake.

5. Though I’ve been listed for less than 10 years, I was founded more than 70 years back by a medical professional who used to serve in the Army and then became an entrepreneur.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: IRFC

Last week’s winner: Gauthaman Vijayaraghavan

