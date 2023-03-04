Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. My name is a simple abbreviation of the industry I come from.

2. My founder did his doctorate in Germany in the 1920s and married a Jewish fellow student. He had to flee because of the Nazis, hence my journey began in the 1930s. My founder’s son, who is the current chairman, did his doctorate at Cambridge.

3. Though I am the third largest in my industry in India, I operate out of 45+ manufacturing locations with 25,000 employees, serving customers in more than 80 countries with over 1,000 products. The sign of a true Indian MNC.

4. Before the recent decline in my valuation, I was one of the best performing stocks among my peers. While I am often quoted in most wealth-creation stories of corporate India, I have delivered only single-digit annual returns over the recent five years.

5. My chairman maintains high corporate governance and is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award. He is widely recognised for his contribution to society. His proud moment was when he went against the trend to sell his products without profit motive to help a continent fight an epidemic.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Greaves Cotton

Last week’s winner: Jaspreet Kaur

