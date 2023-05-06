Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I am the largest player in my industry in India and belong to one of the largest family-owned enterprises globally. My promoters continue to maintain the maximum ownership allowed.

2. I carry the family name of my founders who are World War II veterans and academically qualified, with doctorates.

3. I am respected globally for the innovation I bring to the industry and am credited with 25,000+ patents and product designs that help society move seamlessly.

4. My chairman, who led the company for 20 years, retired recently. He has been succeeded by a lady who possesses a multi-cultural experience of working in more than 10 countries. My CEO for the last 5 years spent 25 years with my competitor, who is globally the largest.

5. I have delivered more than 20 per cent CAGR over the last 5 and 10 years to my shareholders, with equivalent growth in sales and profits.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Oberoi Realty

Last week’s winner: Aneesh Sridharan