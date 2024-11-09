Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I have been around over four decades, just completed 30 years of being a listed company.

2 It’s been 10 years since I set up my subsidiary in the largest market of my industry and now have my own manufacturing base as well.

3 My founder has an entry in Guinness Book of Records for having run marathons in all seven continents.

4 Unlike most similar companies, retail shareholder ownership has decreased in the last couple of years, so has the number of shareholders. In fact, my promoter has also reduced stake.

5 I have delivered more than 20 per cent return to my shareholders over the last one/three/five/10 years.

Last week’s stock: Akzo Nobel India

Last week’s winner: Saravanan Viswalingam