Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.
1 I have been around over four decades, just completed 30 years of being a listed company.
2 It’s been 10 years since I set up my subsidiary in the largest market of my industry and now have my own manufacturing base as well.
3 My founder has an entry in Guinness Book of Records for having run marathons in all seven continents.
4 Unlike most similar companies, retail shareholder ownership has decreased in the last couple of years, so has the number of shareholders. In fact, my promoter has also reduced stake.
5 I have delivered more than 20 per cent return to my shareholders over the last one/three/five/10 years.
Last week’s stock: Akzo Nobel India
Last week’s winner: Saravanan Viswalingam
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.