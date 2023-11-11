Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. Though I have been around since the 1940s, my current corporate identity was born out of a demerger a few years back due to ownership change.

2. My new promoters continue to own the maximum permissible stake as my previous promoter owned.

3. I have delivered more than 5 times since spinoff to my shareholders though my earnings haven’t even doubled,

4. In addition to access to global technology, my association with local institutions of global repute, such as the IITs/NITs, gives me an edge in my business that is hard to match by any competition.

5. While I continue to be in small-cap index, I am leader of my business and hopefully will grow exponentially through nation building.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: NTPC

Last week’s winner: Sacherla Punith