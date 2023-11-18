Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. After 5 consecutive years of losses, I made a decisive turnaround last year. Hopefully, the worst is behind me as I am making progress in all the three prime businesses I operate.

2. I rewarded my professional CEO with generous ESOPs, worth currently more than ₹100 crore, first time in India for a small-cap company.

3. My 6-member board has only one executive director and 5 independent directors.

4. I was a 10-bagger stock over the last 3 years before the recent 30 per cent decline.

5. All the negative attention I got over the recent years hasn’t hurt my progress in one of the high growth businesses. That could be because I changed my corporate identity only in that business.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock:Hitachi Energy

Last week’s winner: KR Senthilnathan