Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. My market capitalisation declined by two-thirds in 2 years and then went up by 7 times over the subsequent 2 years; both occurred over the last 6 years.

2. I am one of the very few small-cap companies to have more than ₹1,000 crore in annual net profits from operations for 2 consecutive years.

3. In spite of small-cap frenzy in markets, I delivered zero returns till the recent 20 per cent rally, still underperforming my benchmark by a wide margin.

4. No mutual fund owns even 1 per cent stake though FIIs own about 20 per cent and public own more than 30 per cent.

5. My promoter company’s shareholder return track record is even worse. No wonder it trades lower than my market cap, at single digit multiple of trailing earnings even in this market.

Last week’s stock: Religare Enterprises

Last week’s winner: Sandeep Pincha