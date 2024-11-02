Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I have centuries-old legacy in my business and am an industry leader in India for several decades

2 I have had several changes in my corporate identity and was briefly a joint sector with the government as one of the largest shareholders

3 While my promoters continue to hold almost the maximum permissible stake, my competitor is the second-largest shareholder. About 90 per cent of my equity is held by just 26 shareholders

4 I have had single-digit revenue growth over the last five and 10 years disappointing my stake-holders, but my brands may be of interest to competitors

5 I have a unique track record for shareholder return by delivering around 100 per cent over the last seven months (when the index I am part of did only 25 per cent), and delivering negative returns over the previous four years (when the index tripled)

Last week’s stock: Ion Exchange

Last week’s winner: Dipak Banerjee