Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. I will begin my golden jubilee in the next couple of years but have already built more than 50 plants.

2. In spite of more than several billion dollars in revenue, I have just 25 per cent market share in India and I am one of the top 10 globally.

3. I have more than a million shareholders but my promoter owns just about majority.

4. Nothing gives me more pleasure than getting recognised as one of the best employers globally.

5. My CMD, who has IIM-A credentials, for the last 7 years has elaborated in my 700-page annual report about my progress with exceptional clarity.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Balkrishna Industries

Last week’s winner: Basundhara Gupta