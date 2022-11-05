Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. Though I have operations in seven cities, I am still regional in nature and so is my industry, as we are yet to find any national player.

2. Recent regulatory changes have vastly improved the fortune of organised players, helping me gain market share in an otherwise fragmented industry.

3. My shareholders have made negative returns over the last one year, but my stock has delivered more than five times since March 2020 low. Despite moving up 10 times over the last decade, I am still a small-cap company.

4. My founders’ family was fortunate to go for an IPO almost at the peak of investor sentiment that turned out to be a misfortune for investors as my valuation declined 90 per cent within one year.

5. My founder continues to be in active management as MD over the last three decades. The next generation of the family, after having graduated from Ivy League schools, has been instrumental in my new initiatives and is hopeful of expanding my footprint into newer markets.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s winner: Adisri Swain

Last week’s answer: Karur Vysya Bank

