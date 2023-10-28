Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. I have more than 5 per cent share in my industry globally and remain the largest in India.

2. Though I don’t have much media blitz in India, I have been title sponsor of football leagues in several European countries.

3. My market capitalisation is currently over ₹50,000 crore but wasn’t even 5 per cent of this value just 10 years back.

4. Though I have almost 1.5 lakh shareholders, my non-institutional float has become less than 1.5 crore shares, averaging just about 100 shares per shareholder.

5. It’s been more than 35 years since my journey began. It took me precisely 30 years to make my founder family the first billion dollars and the next couple of billions in just 5 years.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: VRL Logistics

Last week’s winner: Jass Saini