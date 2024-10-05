Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I have been listed for almost 40 years. I have delivered about 10 times return to shareholders over the last five years alone.

2 My new promoter has made more returns in the last four years than my founder who built and ran the company for 40 years. I may find another promoter change soon.

3 Four of my current top five senior management team joined me from a competing industry leader when there was a promoter change.

4 I have been growing my profits at more than 20 per cent per annum over the last five years without diluting RoCE of 20 per cent over the last one/three/five years.

5 Unlike most small-cap stocks that have seen increasing shareholder base in recent years due to retail participation, I have less number of shareholders now than three years ago.

Last week’s stock: Kalyan Jewellers India

Last week’s winner: Mahi Pabla