Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.
1 I have been listed for almost 40 years. I have delivered about 10 times return to shareholders over the last five years alone.
2 My new promoter has made more returns in the last four years than my founder who built and ran the company for 40 years. I may find another promoter change soon.
3 Four of my current top five senior management team joined me from a competing industry leader when there was a promoter change.
4 I have been growing my profits at more than 20 per cent per annum over the last five years without diluting RoCE of 20 per cent over the last one/three/five years.
5 Unlike most small-cap stocks that have seen increasing shareholder base in recent years due to retail participation, I have less number of shareholders now than three years ago.
Last week’s stock: Kalyan Jewellers India
Last week’s winner: Mahi Pabla
