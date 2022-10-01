Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India? Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. Though I have 100+ years of history, I got listed in present form only last decade due to the corporate restructuring exercise carried out by my promoters.

2. Post listing, I delivered shareholder returns of 15 times in the subsequent 4 years and negative returns over the next 7 years. My net profits earned during the same 7 years is almost half of my current valuation.

3. My valuation has declined 40 per cent since last year though I belong to a high-growth sector that India is respected for globally.

4. My billionaire promoter is known for active engagement with one of the biggest sporting events of our country.

5. My CMD’s brother-in-law is also a billionaire and founder of a large-cap company.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s winner: Anita Sabat

Last week’s answer: Century Plyboards

