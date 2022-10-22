Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. Though my group has a long history with one of the most trusted brands of India, I have been a listed company only over a decade now. About 5 years back I became the largest player in one of the categories I operate, based on sales, and have continued to retain the leadership.

2. My executive chairman is from the promoter family but well-qualified, graduating from Wharton and with Masters from Columbia. My MD is from IIM Calcutta and the rest of the board have great credentials. In a business to do with trust, I can’t ask for a better board though 4 out of 9 are from the promoter family.

3. My market valuations have declined almost by half over the last one year, resulting in nil returns over the last 3 years though markets rose over 50 per cent during the same period. Some of my peer groups have more than doubled during this time.

4. FIIs had increased stake substantially last year by participating aggressively in my dilution, resulting in lower stakes held by promoters, DIIs and the public.

5. My market capitalisation has been oscillating between mid-cap and large-cap universe over the last 5 years. Hopefully my project completions over the next few years will help me regain glory.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: BEML

Last week’s winner: Amarjit K