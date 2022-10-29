Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. I have more than 100 years of history in nation-building. When I completed the milestone, a famous historian chronicled my journey as “An Unbeaten Century”.

2. Long before CSR became a regulatory requirement, my founders decreed in my Memorandum and Articles that 1 per cent of my profits had to be spent on charity, which I have followed diligently all along.

3. My revenues haven’t grown at all over the last five years, and it is so with my share price. I have somehow managed to remain profitable on account of my conservative policies.

4. While founding families have reduced their stake over the years, the Indian public has more than half of my equity. I am endowed with a few savvy shareholders who have incredible track record in equity investments.

5. About five years back, I raised about ₹1,000 crore from my shareholders and my shareholders lost almost half within the next three years. I am glad I have begun to deliver returns to them in recent months, with a 100 per cent growth last year alone.

Last week’s winner: Annadurai Ramasamy

Last week’s answer: Godrej Properties