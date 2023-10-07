Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. My founder began his life as a government servant and joined an MNC as a representative before becoming a pioneer in a business that was niche then.

2. My founder family is still united over three generations in spite of building more than $5 billion wealth across several businesses.

3. I have grown through several successful acquisitions over the years. Hence, my recent attempt of an acquisition of a business larger than mine was not punished by the market.

4. I have delivered more than 25 per cent per annum return to shareholders over the last decade. But I have grossly underperformed over the last 3 years with almost single-digit annual shareholder return.

5. One of my group companies has done even better, delivering more than 25 per cent per annum shareholder returns over the past 3/5/10 years, benefiting from the industry tailwind.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: GMR Airports Infrastructure

Last week’s winner: MN Varadarajan