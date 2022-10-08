1. My founder retired after 55 years of active management and continues to guide my growth as Chairman. My current MD has been on the board for over 15 years and hence the transition has been smooth.

2. Many stakeholders misspell my name as I belong to a 100-year-old-group that has one extra letter in the group name.

3. When one of the group entities got into trouble like most others in that industry in late 1990s, the promoter family took the liability on their own to maintain high corporate governance standard that their group is respected for, over several decades.

4. I have delivered more than 30 per cent CAGR return to shareholders over the last decade though last year was a disappointing one for them with negative returns.

5. The head of the most powerful regulator was on my board till he got appointed to lead the regulator recently.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last Week Stock Name: Alembic Pharma

Last week winner name: A. R. Srinivas

