Who am I? September 11, 2022

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 I have gone up more than 50 per cent over the last one year though most indices are down. It’s a lost decade for me as I have delivered only 8 per cent pa return to my shareholders whereas in the previous decade I did deliver more than 25 per cent pa.

2 I am able to retain 25 per cent Return on Equity consistently over several decades, inspite of diversification into too many businesses, a sign of strength and pricing power in my primary business.

3 I have had several of my group companies listed in the past. Over the years, I have either delisted or exited control in several of them.

4 My board’s ESOP programme to senior executives was blocked by my largest shareholder. Though the recent shareholder resolution recognised the largest shareholder as an associate and related party, my board still categorises the shareholder as public only.

5 Though my annual turnover is less than 1/10th of the global leader, I am worth about 1/3rd, in terms of market capitalisation.

Last week’s winner: Shashank Kumar

Last week’s answer: BSE Ltd