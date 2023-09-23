Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I just completed 30 years of being listed on stock exchanges. I delivered more than 40 per cent CAGR returns to my shareholders last decade.

2. I took 40 years since inception to cross ₹500 crore in PAT and still remain a small-cap stock.

3. Though I have been doing less than ₹2,000 crore worth of exports, I have gained presence in more than 30 countries, including advanced economies.

4. While I am the largest player in India in my business segment, all my manufacturing facilities are in one State.

5. My founder, now in his late sixties, is a first-generation entrepreneur and became a billionaire only a couple of years back.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: UTI AMC

Last week’s winner: Harpreet B